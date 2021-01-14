 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

