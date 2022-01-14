 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

