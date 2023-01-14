Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.