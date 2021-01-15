Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.