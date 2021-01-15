This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoo…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.71. We'll see a l…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. W…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. 27 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 21.64. 18 degrees is today…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low …