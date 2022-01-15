 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

