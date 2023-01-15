Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.