Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.68. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

