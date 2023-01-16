Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.