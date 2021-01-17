Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 26.2. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. W…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. 27 degrees is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Models are showin…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.71. We'll see a l…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It mi…