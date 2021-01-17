 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 26.2. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

