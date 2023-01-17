 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

