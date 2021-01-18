Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.92. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.