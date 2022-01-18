Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures bar…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Expect per…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is fore…