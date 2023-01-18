Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Cold and breezy today, but a warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
