 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News