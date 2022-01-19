Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Bitterly cold. Clear to partly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.