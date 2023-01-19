 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

