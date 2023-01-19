Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
Scattered rain and snow across the state this morning, but we'll see activity wind down as we go through the day. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Cold and breezy today, but a warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
