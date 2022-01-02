Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
