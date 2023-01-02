For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The Muscati…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mi…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine F…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecas…