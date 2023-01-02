Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.