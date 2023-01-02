 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News