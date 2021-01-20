For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.4. Today's forecasted l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Models are showin…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. W…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperat…