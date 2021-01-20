 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

