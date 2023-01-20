This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
Scattered rain and snow across the state this morning, but we'll see activity wind down as we go through the day. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
