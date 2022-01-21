Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
