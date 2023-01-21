 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Muscatine's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Full details on Iowa's latest winter storm

Full details on Iowa's latest winter storm

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News