Muscatine's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
