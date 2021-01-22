 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.65. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

