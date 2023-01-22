This evening in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
