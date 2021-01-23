This evening in Muscatine: Snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.4. Today's forecasted l…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperat…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thu…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 14.22. Today's for…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It mi…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine people should be prepared fo…