Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.