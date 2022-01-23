Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low near 10F. SSW winds shifting …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. We will see a mix…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Muscatine pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Hig…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Bitterly cold. Clear to partly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to sta…