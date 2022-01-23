Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.