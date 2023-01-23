 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

