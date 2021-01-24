This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.04. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. P…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.4. Today's forecasted l…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thu…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperat…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 de…