 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -12 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here’s how subzero temps feel and what they can do to your body

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News