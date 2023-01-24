 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

