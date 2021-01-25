Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 26F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15.48. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.