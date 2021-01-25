 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Muscatine: Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 26F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15.48. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News