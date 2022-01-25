 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -11F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

