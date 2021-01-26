 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 8.35. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

