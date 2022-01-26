 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A potential Nor'easter could bring heavy snowfall to the Northeast this weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News