Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21.89. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Local Weather

