Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

