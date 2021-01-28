 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 13F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

