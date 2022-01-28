 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nor'easter in Northeast states already causing big travel problems

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News