This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.42. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoo…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 6…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 25.96…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.04. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. 27 degrees is…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.09. We'll see a low tem…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…