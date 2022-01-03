 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

