For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We will se…
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. You ma…