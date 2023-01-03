Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.