For the drive home in Muscatine: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Sunday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
