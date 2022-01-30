 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

