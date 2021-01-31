 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.97. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News