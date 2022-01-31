 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Local Weather

