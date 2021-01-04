Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.71. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.