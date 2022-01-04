 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 8F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Largest winter storm since 2019 hits DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News