Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 8F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We will se…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with …
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. We will see …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 17 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorro…