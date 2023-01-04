 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

