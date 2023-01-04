Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Muscatine
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
