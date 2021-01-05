Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Overcast. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.