For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . -10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
